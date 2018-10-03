Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs Red Star Belgrade UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

French champions Paris Saint-Germain look to get their UEFA Champions League campaign on track when they face underdog Red Star Belgrade on Matchday Two.

French champions Paris-Saint Germain are off to a perfect 8-0 start on the domestic front, but a late winner by Liverpool’s Roberto Firmijno at Anfield two weeks ago, Sky Sports reports, put PSG in an immediate hole in UEFA Champions League competition, leaving them sitting at the bottom of Group C — at least until they face Serbian Super Liga titlists Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in a match that will live stream from the French capital city.

Also known as FK Crvena Zvezda, Red Star has won the 14-year-old Serbian Super Liga four times, following five titles in its predecessor, the Serbia and Montenegro First League, and 19 in the earlier Yugoslav First League. But despite the club’s long-term success, Red Star Belgrade is better known for the violence of its fans than the quality of its players. In fact, before the current Champions League competition opened, both PSG and Liverpool banned traveling Serbian fans from attending their club’s matches at Parc des Princes and Anfield, according to the sports site AS.

The Serbian champions will be facing a PSG side that according to Head Coach Thomas Tuchel remains at less than 100 percent fitness, the French Press Agency reported. In particular, Brazilian star Neymar says he has still not attained full health.

PSG Head Coach Thomas Tuchel says that his team has not yet reached full fitness. Michael Regan

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade UEFA Champions League Matchday Two showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 48,000-seat Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Wednesday, October 3. In the United States and Canada Eastern time zone, that start time will be 12:55 p.m., 9:55 a.m. in the Pacific time zone. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 5:55 p.m. British Summer Time. In India, the live stream will start at 10:25 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday morning, October 3. The start time for the live stream in Serbia will also be 6:55 p.m.

“I’m not at 100 percent of my fitness, no one is at 100, it’s the start of the season and we haven’t played many matches,” Nayemr said on Tuesday. “World football reaches its peak around February and March, with the biggest matches.”

Red Star got their Champions League efforts off to an encouraging start, holding Italian powerhouse Napoli to a surprising goalless draw, per ESPN, though the home-field advantage created by the club’s fans may have played into the Serie A club’s lack of performance.

Watch Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar discuss the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against visiting Red Star Belgrade in the video below.

To watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade UEFA Champions League Matchday Two game live stream online from Paris, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the PSG vs. Crvena Zvezda showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade UEFA Champions League showdown stream live for free without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League group stage game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Serbia, RTS 1 will carry the match live, as will RMC Sport in France. Canadians can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.