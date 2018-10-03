‘Vice’ Trailer Shows First Scenes Of Christian Bale As Dick Cheney

Christian Bale looks unrecognizable in the new trailer of the Adam McKay-directed film Vice, where he will play former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The actor embarked on yet another remarkable physical change to look almost identical to Cheney, who served as the U.S. Vice President for eight years under the George W. Bush administration, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The movie also stars Sam Rockwell as Bush, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, in what is possibly one of the biggest award-winning casts of the season. Vice is set to hit movie theaters in the United States on Christmas Day.

The biographical comedy-drama film directed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind The Big Short tells the story of Cheney, arguably one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history, and how his policies changed not just the U.S. but the whole world.

The trailer starts with Bush trying to get Cheney to be his vice president, but Cheney is having none of the “symbolic job” offer.

“I’m a CEO of a large company. I have been Secretary of Defense, and I have been White House Chief of Staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” he says, as he is ready to bargain.

“However, if we came to a different understanding… I can handle the more mundane jobs, overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy, and foreign policy,” Cheney offers as a counter-proposal. When Bush agrees to his terms, the Killers’ song The Man kicks in, and a brief montage of shots shows Cheney in all sorts of situations, from mingling in black-tie events in Washington to attending foreign policy summits in the Middle East.

The trailer also brings up Cheney’s infamous firearm incident in which he accidentally shot a companion on a quail hunting trip back in 2006. At one point, Bale is joined on screen by Carell who asks, “Are you even more ruthless than you used to be?” Adams also makes a quick appearance as Cheney’s wife, who is seen giving him an important piece of advice.

“When you have power, people will always try to take it from you.”

See Christian Bale’s incredible Dick Cheney transformation in the first photo from #ViceMovie https://t.co/2U2899htYf — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 2, 2018

The star-studded cast also includes Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, Lily Rabe and Alison Pill as Cheney’s daughters Liz and Mary, and LisaGay Hamilton as Condoleezza Rice. McKay’s previous directing credit was The Big Short, a movie about the global financial crisis of 2008, which also starred both Bale and Carell. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay.