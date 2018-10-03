Kensington Palace Posts Adorable Picture Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Greeting Children In Chichester

The picture shows Harry and Meghan smiling with their fans during their first official trip as a married couple.

The Instagram account for Kensington Palace posted a photograph of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively, greeting children during their visit to Chichester, West Sussex.

Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account also made note of the pair’s visit, tweeting out appreciation of Chichester residents for their warm welcome to Harry and Meghan, according to reporting from the BBC. “Thank you West Sussex for the incredible welcome for The Duke and Duchess this morning!” the tweet posted on Wednesday read.

In the Instagram post, both Prince Harry and Meghan can be seen shaking hands with children from the area who stand behind roadside barricades. Markle, wearing a tan overcoat, stands in the background leaning in slightly to reach the hand of an unseen child in the picture. Harry, kneeling beside his wife and in the foreground, greets a smiling toddler through the dividers, returning the smile back to the child while doing so.

The event is part of the couple’s first ever official royal trip as a married couple, according to a previous report from Inquisitr. After their visit to Sussex, the couple also intends on traveling outside of the country to Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Fiji.

During their visit to Sussex, the couple plans on some sightseeing, including viewing of a copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the only parchment copy of the document that exists other than the copy that’s held in the U.S. National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Though they may be traveling over the course of the week, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, which is set to happen on Friday, October 12, per reporting from Hello! Magazine.

Princess Eugenie and Markle have reportedly become good friends, according to reports from Town and Country Magazine. Eugenie even intends to use the same wedding venue that Markle and Prince Harry used for their nuptials, St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry also made headlines after he sent postcards to his fans for wishing him a happy birthday in September. Those postcards arrived to individuals earlier this week, People reported, with a message of appreciation from Harry.

“The Duke of Sussex is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 34th birthday,” the postcard read. “It really was so thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends his warmest thanks and best wishes.”