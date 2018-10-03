Will Smith Carries Son Jaden On Shoulders To Launch #PiggyBackChallenge

Will Smith is starting a new trend that he hopes social media users will hop on board with.

The father of three is following in the likes of other challenges like the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Kiki Challenge, and countless other challenges that have swept the country in recent years. To get things going, Smith enlisted the help of his 20-year-old son, Jaden, to kick things off.

Yesterday, Smith posted a photo with his son Jaden on his Instagram account. In the picture, Smith rocks a blue v-neck shirt as he opens his mouth and wears a huge smile on his face. On top of his shoulders sits Jaden Smith, sporting a pair of jeans along with a white graphic t-shirt and a red windbreaker.

Jaden appears to be having the time of his life as he holds a drink in his hand and looks off into the distance. Next to the famous father/son combo is another man whose young son sits on top of his shoulders.

In the caption of the sweet photo, Smith explains that he was at a Target when he saw a father with his son on top of his shoulders and he got jealous so he decided to put Jaden on top of his shoulders. He then challenged all of the dads and sons out there to what he labeled “The Piggy Back” challenge.

So far, the image has earned Will a lot of attention with over 1.6 million likes in addition to 14,000 comments and growing. Many fans tagged their own fathers, saying that they should participate in the challenge while countless others chimed in the let the actor know that this is a great idea.

“Hay MAN your a amazing father and keep the blessing flowing through you always. LOL. Love you man.”

“I love you Will Smith – you are the REAL DEAL,” another wrote.

“I remember my dad use to carry me around on his neck, my best memories I use to think he was the tallest man in the world,” one more commented.

On his Instagram account, Smith also posted a video for his fans, explaining why he was going to Target with his son.

“We’re going into Target now, Target just took JUST Water in limited locations around the country so we’re going in and we’re just going to do a surprise visit,” Will says.

The video then shows both Will and Jaden stocking the shelves at the local Target.

“If you go into a Target store, just know that we stocked these shelves,” Jaden says in the video.

“You’re doing a lot of talking, son. I need to see you work,” Will jokes back.

What a sweet father/son relationship!