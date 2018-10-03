‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Sneak Peek: The Cast Paints Their Pups During ‘Paint And Sip’ Night

Get your first look at tonight's new episode.

The Real Housewives of Dallas cast will be seen participating in a fun event during tonight’s new episode titled “Off The Leash.”

During the show, the ladies will be seen meeting with the hand-lettering and illustrations guru of NBCUniversal’s streaming service Blueprint Adam Vicarel for a “Paint and Sip” class with the Denver-based designer.

In a sneak peek at the October 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas shared with the Inquisitr, Vicarel is seen teaching a number of the show’s cast members, including Cary Deuber, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, LeeAnne Locken, and Stephanie Hollman, how to paint their pups.

“This company, Blueprint, has a painter that actually can come and teach everyone how to paint their dog. Obviously, I love dogs. So, this sounds perfect,” Westcott tells the cameras as she’s seen meeting with Adam Vicarel.

According to Westcott, she’d been hearing a lot about painting parties around town and wanted to get in on the trend in a fun way with the Real Housewives of Dallas cast.

After Westcott, who planned the event herself, was joined by her co-stars, Simmons asked her for more information about the inspiration behind the puppy painting bash. Right away, Westcott revealed she was an art major in college.

“I really do miss art school. So, having the painting event really means a lot to me because it’s bringing back my college experience,” she told the cameras during a confessional scene. “Painting was the most challenging art form that I had in college.”

Kameron Westcott and Adam Vicarel show off their dog paintings during ‘Paint and Sip’ event. Blueprint

Kameron Westcott put a lot of thought into planning the event and left no stone unturned. Not only did she provide her guests with a fun activity, but she also offered an array of foods, beverages, and a string quartet. Although the quartet, which was hired in an effort to keep the dogs and children calm throughout the event, ended up being a trio, they sounded fantastic.

As seen in the photos provided, the decor was stunning, as well.

LeeAnne Locken shows off her dog painting. Blueprint

To try Adam Vicarel’s class yourself, visit Blueprint’s website for more information about the company’s “Get Started” initiative, which allows users to stream an unlimited amount of classes and shows for free.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 airs tonight, October 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. Check out a sneak peek at the dog-painting episode below.