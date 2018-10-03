Ben Affleck Not Cheating On Shauna Sexton With Mystery Blonde Woman, Details ‘Gossip Cop’

Ben Affleck’s love life tends to generate a lot of publicity, especially over the past few months. Soon after his split from wife Jennifer Garner, he went public with Lindsay Shookus, and when that relationship went south, he was almost immediately seen with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Now, some tabloid reports tease that he’s perhaps involved with someone new, but GossipCop was quick to step in and debunk that one.

GossipCop explains that recently, an unidentified blonde woman was seen at Ben Affleck’s Los Angeles home. Apparently, with no additional context, tabloid rumors started swirling that this woman was a new girlfriend for the actor. Supposed insiders claimed that Affleck had been determined to play the field as his relationship with Shookus was imploding. In addition, insiders suggested that it wouldn’t be a shocker for him to have more than one girlfriend now.

The reports went on to claim that Ben’s current girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, is happy to embrace whatever definition Affleck wants to put on their relationship. That apparently means that if he wants to spend time with other gals as well, Sexton is content with it.

However, it appears that the truth is much more ordinary. The woman seen at Affleck’s place appeared to be with a man and Ben’s rep says the man is someone the actor has met via his rehab experience. As for the woman, she is apparently dating the guy she was with, not the actor.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, there have been rumors swirling about Ben and Shauna’s relationship that are of a completely different nature. Supposedly, Affleck is antsy to propose to Sexton. GossipCop tackled this rumor as well and said it’s complete fiction, noting that his representative has denied there’s an engagement on the horizon.

It does seem that Ben and Shauna do continue to be in a romantic relationship and that he’s trying to maintain a positive relationship with estranged wife Jennifer Garner for the sake of their three children. Affleck was seen attending church recently with Garner and their children, and he’s reportedly taking his recovery quite seriously now after a pretty rocky start.

Ben Affleck has new rumors swirling about him daily, it seems, but for the moment, it would appear that he’s continuing to focus on his sobriety and health along with his fairly new relationship with Shauna Sexton and existing relationship with Jennifer Garner and his children. While it’s too soon to know what the future holds for Ben and Shauna, Affleck’s fans are rooting for him to get to a healthy place again and put his troubled times behind him.