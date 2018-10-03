Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist, Reunites With Luka Sabbat After NYC Getaway With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are together again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grown-ish actor reunited in L.A. on Tuesday after Kourt returned home from a weekend trip with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

According to an October 3 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were spotted out together at the Rick Owens store in West Hollywood, where they browsed the items in stock and continued to fuel dating rumors. However, it is unclear where the rumored couple went after that.

Kourtney rocked a plain white t-shirt that she tucked into a pair of pink pants with a white stripe down the side, which showed off her tiny waist. She also wore matching, white heeled boots for the outing. She added to her look by wearing a pair of trendy sunglasses, a bracelet, and some earrings.

Just hours earlier, Kardashian was spotted spending time with her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in the same outfit. The reality TV star hit the town with the kids and was even photographed giving her youngest child, son Reign, a smooch on the lips.

Reign wore a white shirt and black pants with black sneakers, while Mason donned a white polo shirt and gold chains around his neck. Little Penelope was not photographed.

During the day with the kids, Kourtney Kardashian had her hair pulled back into a classic ponytail. However, later for her date night with Luka Sabbat, she wore her shoulder-length locks straight and parted down the middle.

Kourtney and Luka’s reunion comes after Kardashian arrived home from New York City, where she spent the weekend with her three children and their father Scott Disick.

The family headed to the Big Apple for some quality time together and to support Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, during his appearance as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources recently told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian has been very happy with Scott Disick as of late and believes that he has really turned things around. He’s no longer partying hard, and he’s been a great father to their three children. He’s also in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, and Kardashian is said to be proud of the progress he’s made.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids. They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together. Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott. He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad,” an insider told the magazine.