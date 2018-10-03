Kate Middleton And The Children Have A Rather Terrifying Hobby

Kate Middleton is back from her six-month maternity leave and — for her first official royal engagement since the birth of Prince Louis in April — the Duchess of Cambridge spent time outdoors with a group of young students from St. Stephen’s School in London on Tuesday.

Hanging out in a wildlife garden filling up watering cans and interacting with the kids, the mother of three also engaged in a conversation with the teachers about how being in nature can help children’s mental health and development. To add to the discussion, Middleton revealed her own little nature-related hobby.

The 36-year-old enjoys taking Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, to the garden to hunt for spiders, People magazine reported.

“[Kate Middleton] really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love,” Head of Sayers Croft Forest School Zoe Stroud said, as per the People report.“They can spend hours out there.”

While at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, the duchess encouraged the children to search for animals among the plants, but the only critter she was able to catch was a slug, Stroud added.

“[Kate Middleton] was lovely — although she said the only mini beast she managed to find on the hunt was a slug! But she did see a frog under a log,” she is quoted as saying.

As CafeMom reported, the duchess approached a group of children hanging out near a shrub to wonder what they were up to. They promptly told her that they were looking for animals and counting their legs.

“Who has found a spider? Has anyone found a spider? You have — a big one or a little one?” the duchess replied.

Spot the bug! In the @SCTrust wildlife garden The Duchess joins children for a minibeast hunt ???????? pic.twitter.com/73HyKwCizT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

In another adorable moment during her first public appearance, Middleton also had the cutest response to a little girl who wondered why the photographers kept “picturing” her. Without any hesitation, the duchess switched the roles and said that they were there because of the little girl.

“They’re picturing you cause you’re special!” Middleton said as she grabbed the little girl’s hand and walked towards a picnic table with her, as reported by People.

Middleton donned casual clothes, appropriate for her garden adventure. Wearing an olive green sweater over a printed silk blouse and matching jacket, the duchess seemed rather comfortable and at home around the schoolchildren.

The duchess’ next big event is the Oct. 12 wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.