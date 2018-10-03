Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Rape “An Abominable Crime” And Brands His Accusers Of “Seeking To Promote Themselves”

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity [sic] the results of any and all investigations.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has fiercely denied all allegations of rape, branding it “an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in,” and has tweeted that his accusers are “seeking to promote themselves.”

The Daily Mail reports that the Portuguese footballer has taken to Twitter to counter the allegations that a 34-year-old teacher has made about him.

Former model Kathryn Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of raping her in a bathroom at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in the early hours of June 13, 2009.

Court papers claim that Mayorga repeatedly screamed “no, no, no!” as Ronaldo sexually assaulted her.

Ronaldo denies all of said claims, and wrote on Twitter today, “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

In a further tweet, Ronaldo elaborated further.

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity [sic] the results of any and all investigations.”

When the rape allegations first broke earlier this week, Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram where he was seen grinning into the camera and saying, “No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news.”

“They want to promote themselves by using my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous to say my name, but it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”

Mayorga and Ronaldo met at Rain Nightclub in the Palms. Pictures show the two looking intimate in the club.

According to documents filed at Clark County District Court on Friday, Mayorga went back to Ronaldo’s penthouse to “enjoy the views of the Las Vegas Strip.”

Mayorga claims that she refused to enter the hot tub with Ronaldo because she did not want to ruin her dress. Ronaldo offered her a change of clothing and said that she could change in the bathroom.

The court documents state as she was getting changed Ronaldo entered, exposed himself and then requested that she perform a sex act.

The documents add, “The plaintiff [Mayorga] refused and stated she wanted to leave the hotel suite. Upon leaving the bathroom, Ronaldo pulled the plaintiff into a bedroom and on to a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse. Plaintiff refused… and covered herself in an attempt to prevent sexual penetration.”

The court papers go on to claim that as she was screaming “no,” Ronaldo turned Mayorga on her side and raped her.

Ronaldo then allegedly left the room but not before stating that, “he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman.”

Ronaldo confirms that he had sex with Mayorga, but insisted that it was consensual.

In 2010, Mayorga negotiated a £287,000 out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo on the proviso that she would never go public with her allegations.