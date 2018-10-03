‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Uncovers The Truth, Brady’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem for fans to watch in the middle of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will uncover the shocking truth about her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Sami will seemingly find out that her mother’s body was switched with that of Hattie Adams in order to keep her on the machines that were helping her breathe and save her life.

As many fans will remember, Marlena was accidentally shot at her wedding to John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and her injuries ended up putting her into a coma.

Later, her daughter Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) found legal documents that revealed Marlena did not want to be kept alive by machines and turned them over to hospital personnel.

However, John, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) could face losing Marlena, so they concocted a plan to save her life by using her doppelganger Hattie as her replacement.

This week it seems Sami will learn the whole truth about her mother’s body swap, as well as what may have happened during the shooting that everyone blames her for.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) continues to suffer after being wronged by yet another woman that he loves, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). This will make a perfect opportunity for Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) to try and sink her teeth back into Brady.

In the latest #DAYS, Kristen prepares to exact her revenge. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Plwn1yWa6a — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 2, 2018

Kristen will reappear and try to convince Brady to run away with her and leave Salem behind forever. While Brady seemingly wanted nothing to do with her in the past, fans know that the character tends to make bad decisions when he’s been pushed around and his heart is broken.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will make a stunning confession to her brother JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Abby will tell her younger brother that she’s afraid her split personality disorder is returning, and that her alter-egos Dr. Laura and Gabby may be coming back to cause problems.

Of course, Days of our Lives fans will see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) set up Abigail to make it look like she’s going crazy again in order to carry out her devilish plan for revenge against both Abby and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.