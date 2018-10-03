Casey Anthony Is Interested In Having More Children, Reports ‘People’

Casey Anthony, who was famously acquitted of the murder of her daughter Caylee, is reportedly interested in having more children, according to a new report by People Magazine.

People noted that Anthony has stated since her daughter’s death that she did not want to have any more children.

After her acquittal, Anthony moved to South Florida and lived in the home of one of the private investigators who worked on her highly publicized case. She works as a researcher for that same investigator and lives a low-key life with a very small circle of friends.

People cited a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, where Anthony revealed she did not see any more children in her future.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said to the AP.

A source close to Anthony now reveals that she has now changed her tune about having more children.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,'” a source close to Anthony said to People Magazine.

“But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before,” the source continued.

The source also noted that Anthony doesn’t care what other people think of her, despite being once known as the “most hated woman in America.”

“I don’t give a s**t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony remarked to the Associated Press.

“Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do. I’m okay with myself,” she declared. “I sleep pretty good at night.”

A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals surround the area where 2-year-old Caylee Anthony’s body was found. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Caylee Anthony, only 2-years-old when she disappeared, went missing in June 2008. Her remains were found inside a trash bag in the woods near the family’s home in Orlando, Florida, in December 2008.

CNN reported that at Anthony’s trial, the prosecution alleged that she used chloroform on her daughter and suffocated her by putting duct tape over the little girl’s mouth and nose.

Anthony’s defense team presented a theory that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family’s pool. Anthony was on trial for six weeks in 2011 before being famously acquitted of her young daughter’s murder.