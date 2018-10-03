WWE Legend Andre The Giant Had A Huge Secret That Was Buried With Him, Claims The Undertaker

What was the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' not sharing?

Andre the Giant was a wrestler like no other. He was a big man with a big appetite. Tales of the late professional wrestler’s alcohol intake are legendary, and his wrestling prowess speaks for itself. But apparently, the big man had an even bigger secret that he took to the grave with him, according to fellow WWE legend The Undertaker

The Sun reports that The Undertaker revealed that Andre the Giant wanted a wrestling match against him.

Andre was the wrestler who was grabbing everyone’s attention in the 1970s and 1980s. By the time The Undertaker had rocked into the ring in 1990, Andre’s health was already in decline. Still, the ambitious Frenchman thought fighting The Undertaker would be a dynamic way to stage his return to the ring.

Apparently, the 550-pound, 7-foot-4 giant had a perfect and foolproof plan to instigate the feud that would lead to their match. Sadly it died with him in 1993 when Andre lost his life to congestive heart failure.

The encounter between Andre and The Undertaker would have been epic but Andre never got the chance to realize his master plan.

Seven-time world champion The Undertaker rues what could have been.

“I never got the chance to wrestle Andre. By the time that I got there, his health was really in decline. He wrestled a few times and it was funny because Andre was really old school. “Andre didn’t like big guys either — he loved me, thank goodness. But for most big guys he thought they were arrogant or bullies or whatnot, but he had his way with a lot of guys that you would be like, ‘Oh that’s a pretty tough guy,’ but Andre would set him straight. “Anyway, he liked me and, you know, I guess we always think we got one match left in us you know.”

The Undertaker also revealed that he’s pretty certain no one knew exactly what Andre had up his sleeve in terms of promoting the fight, but he guesses it would have been pretty impressive.

Describing Andre as a worldwide phenomenon, who was always hanging around the dressing room playing Cribbage, The Undertaker explained how he’d always approach Andre and say, “Hey boss, how you doing today?”

To which Andre would reply, “Good. You know one day kid, me and you. I have this idea….” But despite repeated requests for more info, Andre would never spill the beans.

The Undertaker explained, “Andre was old school in that because he didn’t want anyone else to do it because he thought he was going to get to a point where he could get back in the ring and we could do something that would be a big deal.