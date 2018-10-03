Christine Blasey Ford Has Received Death Threats Since Kavanaugh Testimony, Fears Return Home

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has received death threats since she appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about her alleged assault by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has received death threats since she bravely testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and fears her return home, a friend told PEOPLE Magazine.

The Ford family has had to leave their home due to the threats, with friends taking in her teenage sons so they can stay in school.

Per Heavy, several GoFundMe campaigns created by Blasey Ford’s supporters have raised about $700,000 under the names “Help Christine Blasey Ford” and “Cover Dr. Blasey’s security costs.”

“She’d been trying to forget this her whole life,” Jim Gensheimer, a personal friend of the family, told PEOPLE. “Now her life is never going to be the same.”

Dr. Blasey Ford came forward with her story about a then-17-year-old Brett Kavanaugh attempting to sexually assault her when she was 15 at a high school party both attended back in 1982 after Kavanaugh was nominated for the highest court in the land.

She initially contacted her representatives anonymously, not wanting to be personally identified for her story, but eventually came forward to the Washington Post.

Two more women have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh since Blasey Ford told the world about her assault.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of the allegations.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has faced death threats for talking about sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/ySYRQiPFvD — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 29, 2018

Gensheimer says that since the testimony and the threats have come, Ford and her husband were forced to re-evaluate their futures.

“I think they have a lot of things to think about now that the hearings are over,” he says. “I think this is sinking in, it throws in the question of, is it safe to live here? I think everything is in question now.” Gensheiner told PEOPLE.

Kate DeVarney, a neuroscientist and long-time friend of Blasey Ford, told PEOPLE she sees Blasey Ford as a “true heroine.”

“Her courage in speaking up has already had a profound impact on helping all who have been victims of sexual assault,” she says, “that their story will be heard and they are not alone.”

Since her testimony, Blasey Ford supporters have come forward to show the 51-year-old survivor they have her back.

Unfortunately, she’s had some powerful detractors as well.

President Trump was quick to attack Blasey Ford only a few days after her sworn testimony at a rally in Mississippi.

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump's Supreme Court pick Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during rally in Mississippi. https://t.co/pZfWN8IFMV pic.twitter.com/81YEs8oXr5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 3, 2018

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” Trump said at the rally, acting out how he saw the testimony. “How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Trump continued as the crowd erupted with applause.

“What neighborhood was it? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? I don’t know. But I only had one beer. That’s all I remember,” Trump continued to mock Blasey Ford.

“A man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered. His daughters, who are beautiful incredible young kids — they destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people,” Trump added.