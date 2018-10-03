Kim Kardashian Admits One Thing She Would Change About Kanye West

And you'd never guess what it is!

Kim Kardashian West revealed one the one thing she would like to change about Kanye West, and it’s probably not what you’re thinking.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the one thing that annoys her about her rapper husband is that he falls asleep “everywhere.” She appeared on the debut episode of Ashley Graham’s podcast, Pretty Big Deal, and talked about Kanye’s sleeping pattern.

“I would say Kanye is definitely a little bit narcoleptic. He falls asleep, like, everywhere. My first fashion dinner when he was introducing us to people, they hardly spoke English and we were in France and he falls asleep at the dinner table in a restaurant,” the 37-year-old reality TV star revealed.

This is not the first time Kim has addressed Kanye’s sleeping issue, as she has previously posted pictures of the 41-year-old hip hop star falling asleep while at the park, or even passed out in a store.

Kim K also talked about what her husband, who now goes by the name of Ye, would change about her.

“He’d prefer me not to curse. I do curse a lot. He would probably like it if I sent him sexy pictures more often. Yeah, I gotta get with it,” she revealed.

We found them passed out in the middle of the store ???????????? #TheRealLifeOfPablo pic.twitter.com/v9JRweg7Ot — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2016

Despite being one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, the KKW Beauty founder said they do what every normal couple does when they’re home at night and the kids are in bed and just sit back and watch TV!

“We just sit in bed at nighttime and watch Family Feud or whatever. Or we fight because he wants to watch Rick and Morty, and I’m like, ‘Can we please watch, like, the Long Island Medium?'” she explained.

Kim also gave some solid advice to all newlyweds and couples in general, saying that it’s important to still have fun with each other and make an effort to arrange date nights for some alone time.

She seemed unfazed by Kanye’s most recent antics, which included a bizarre appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rapper ended his final performance by putting on a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and giving a pro-Trump, politically-charged speech.

He also stirred controversy online when he posted a confusing tweet claiming that the 13th Amendment – the amendment to the United States Constitution responsible for abolishing slavery in the country – should be abolished. Kim hit back at claims that she was “embarrassed” of his SNL performance by posting a loved-up picture with Kanye on Instagram, with the caption “We Got Love.”