Caitlyn Jenner’s Partner Sophia Hutchins Does Not Consider Relationship ‘Romantic’

Caitlyn Jenner’s rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins has said that her relationship with the reality TV star is a mutual partnership and not a romantic one, TMZ is reporting.

The 22-year-old model added that she would not describe their relationship as “romantic,” according to TMZ, which cited an interview Hutchins had with Jim Breslo for his podcast Hidden Truth, which is set to be released today. Moments later, Hutchins says that she and Jenner are platonic partners in life who do just about everything together, including live together.

Rumors of their relationship began to take shape last year when the 68-year-old was first spotted with the young transgender model. Neither of them has directly addressed the nature of their relationship, but the two are always together and frequently feature on each other’s social media platforms.

In an interview with Variety, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also characterized her relationship with Hutchins as a friendship, though she remained vague in her answers.

“We are not going to get into that,” Jenner told the magazine. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

In spite of the ambiguity of their relationship, the two appear inseparable, often attending major events together. Just last month, Jenner and Hutchins were seen together at Jeremy Scott’s New York Fashion Week Show where they posed for photos side by side backstage, according to E! News. In addition, Jenner attended the 2018 ESPYs back in July with Hutchins by her side, further fueling the relationship rumors.

Just five days ago, Jenner shared a photo of herself and Hutchins next to a burn survivor, which is just one of many posts of the two together. Hutchins also often posts photos of Jenner on her own social media, including one from just three days ago.

“It’s official…we have a pipe at Keens!” she captioned the photo, which shows Hutchins and Jenner sitting on a couch side by side holding a long pipe.

Hutchins acts as the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, an organization formed last year to advance transgender rights. Hutchins has credited Jenner with being the one to give her the inner strength to make her gender identity publicly known, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. While attending Pepperdine Univesity in 2016, Hutchins detailed her decision to transition through an article in the university’s newspaper.