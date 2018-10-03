‘Mean Girls’ Day: Where Are The Stars Of The Film Now?

It’s been 14 years since Karen Smith declared that “on Wednesdays we wear pink,” making this an extra special Mean Girls day this year.

Mean Girls day marks the date on which Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (played by lead Lindsay Lohan) what day it was in a calculus class: October 3. Fourteen years on, fans of the film still celebrate on October 3, but what about the cast of the movie?

In the past 14 years, most of the lead characters have been pretty busy with their careers, according to MSN Entertainment.

Lindsay Lohan

After befriending the Plastics when she joined the school, Lohan won Teen Choice and MTV Movie + TV Awards for her role. That same year, she released an album titled Speak, followed by another, A Little More Personal, the next year. In 2005, she also went on to star in another blockbuster, Herbie Fully Loaded, before her next hit Just My Luck came out in 2006.

Sadly, she has run into some personal trouble that seemed to accompany her success. After being arrested for driving under the influence, Lohan bounced in and out of rehab from 2007 until 2013. Since then, she has worked only on minor projects and has opened up her own nightclubs and a resort in Greece.

Rachel McAdams

Regina George may have been the villain of the Mean Girls story, but she is known for much more demure roles, such as that in The Notebook (2004) and The Vow (2012). She also starred in Midnight In Paris alongside Owen Wilson, Sherlock Holmes, and has even broken into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her role in Doctor Strange in 2016.

McAdams is also believed to have welcomed a baby boy with partner Jamie Linden in April, although she never publicly confirmed her pregnancy or the birth of her son, per Hollywood Life. The couple has been seen with their baby in tow, seemingly confirming the rumors.

Amanda Seyfried

Although this was her debut film, Seyfried is now known for a much tamer (and smarter) role than the Plastics’ Karen Smith. After her Mean Girls days, she went on to star in a number of hit films, including Mama Mia! (the sequel was released only two months ago and she returned for her starring role), Letters To Juliet, Les Misérables, A Million Ways To Die In The West, and Gringo.

She has also had a number of television roles, appearing in Veronica Mars, Big Love, and Twin Peaks. The actress also tied the knot last year, marrying Thomas Sadoski in March after a year of dating.

Lacey Chabert

Chabert was Regina’s main sidekick in the film, playing Gretchen Wieners, but has mostly worked as a television and voice actress since Mean Girls. She has taken roles in The Spectacular Spider-Man, Family Guy, Young Justice, Baby Daddy, Transformers: Rescue Bots, and Justice League Action. She has also appeared in some television movies.

Chabert is married to David Nehdar, and the couple has a daughter together.

Those who played smaller roles in the film have also gone on to other success. Jonathan Bennett, male lead of Mean Girls, took a role in Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and placed ninth in the 2014 edition of Dancing with the Stars.

Tina Fey, who played Ms. Norbury, ended up as one of the lead characters on the popular comedy series 30 Rock from 2006 until 2013.

Headmaster Mr. Duvall, played by Tim Meadows, later appeared in Grown Ups and Trainwreck in between a number of different series he has worked on.