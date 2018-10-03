Donald Trump, Jr. Calls CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin ‘Scumbag’ During Squabble Over ‘Garbage’ Comments

Donald Trump, Jr. and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin got into a back-and-forth over comments the president’s son made about his boys in the United States and sexual assault allegations, according to the Huffington Post.

Trump told London’s Daily Mail TV in an exclusive interview that aired Monday that in the era of the Me Too movement, he is more concerned about his sons than his daughters. He made the comments while campaigning for Montana Republican candidate Matt Rosendale for the U.S. Senate, the media outlet stated.

“I mean, right now, I’d say (I fear more for) my sons,” Trump said next to girlfriend former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. When I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.

“People who are real victims of these things (are diminished) when it is so obviously political in cases like this.”

Trump was referring to sexual assault allegations against federal appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh, who his father President Donald Trump has nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh’s vote in front of the full Senate has been delayed while the FBI looks into allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women, with charges dating back to high school.

Toobin took issue with Trump, Jr.’s charge Monday, ridiculing him on CNN.

“Every night I cry myself to sleep over the fate of white men in America,” Toobin said mockingly on the network, according to the Huffington Post. “White men have no power, white men — I mean, it’s such garbage. If you sexually assault someone in high school, your life should be ruined. All this whining about the poor plight of white men is ridiculous.”

Trump, Jr. fired back in a Twitter post Tuesday, calling Toobin a “scumbag” and a “partisan liberal hack who masquerades as a journalist.” He charged that Toobin’s comments were an attack on him “loving and caring” for his children.

What's actual garbage is a partisan liberal hack who masquerades as a journalist on @CNN, attacking me for loving & caring about all my children. It’s scumbags like @JeffreyToobin, who don't believe in the presumption of innocence that cause me to worry for my sons. https://t.co/wgeFtuNWpt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2018

Trump, Jr. also went after The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg when she implied on that show Tuesday that the president’s son may be concerned that his sons could assault someone in the future, according to RT.com.

Donald Trump, Jr. attends the Washington, D.C. premiere of the film ‘Death of a Nation’ at E Street Cinema on Aug. 1. Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” Goldberg said referring to Trump, Jr.’s Daily Mail TV statement, per RT.com. “If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you.”

Fellow co-host Abby Huntsman, though, defended Trump’s comments on the show, RT.com noted.

“What I think a lot of people are concerned about today is, you could be accused when you’ve been raised the right way — when you did nothing in that situation. We have countless examples where that has happened,” said Huntsman, daughter of Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, per RT.com.

Trump, Jr. responded in kind, slamming Goldberg on Twitter.