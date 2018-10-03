Happy ‘Mean Girls’ Day! Here Are The Top 10 Quotes From The Cult Classic

Happy Mean Girls Day! On this day, October 3, we celebrate the cult classic film starring Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplin, and Jonathan Bennett.

This hallowed day remains a sacred one for fans of the iconic 2004 flick. It is the day when the character of Cady (Lindsay Lohan) was asked a vital and memorable question by crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett).

“What day is it?” asked Aaron to Cady during their math class.

She replied, “October 3.”

Now, every time the date comes around each year, fans take to social media to remember their favorite Mean Girls moments and celebrate the popular high school film. To honor some of the most iconic statements in teen movie history, here are the Top 10 quotes from the cult classic flick.

10. Dealing With Jealousy By Gretchen Wieners

“I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can’t help it that I’m popular.”

9. High School According To Social Outcast Janis Ian

“You got your freshmen, ROTC guys, preps, J.V. jocks, Asian nerds, Cool Asians, Varsity jocks, Unfriendly black hotties, Girls who eat their feelings, Girls who don’t eat anything, Desperate wannabes, Burnouts, Sexually active band geeks, the greatest people you will ever meet and the worst: Beware of plastics.”

8. A Warning For Gym Teachers By Mr. Duvall

“Coach Carr, step away from the underage girls!”

7. Daily Affirmation From Regina’s Mom

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!”

6. Life As A Grownup, By Ms. Norbury

“I’m divorced. I’m broke from being divorced. The only guy that calls my house is Randy from Chase Visa.”

5. Gretchen Weiners On Making A Word Popular

“That’s so fetch!”

4. Sex Ed, By Coach Carr

“Don’t have sex. Because you will get pregnant and die. Don’t have sex in the missionary position, don’t have sex standing up, just… don’t do it.”

3. Karen Smith Has Forbidden Feelings

“You know who’s looking fine tonight? Seth Mosakowski.”

Gretchen Weiners: “You did not just say that.”

Karen Smith: “Why? He’s a good kisser.”

Gretchen Weiners: “He is your cousin!”

Karen Smith: “Yeah, but he’s my first cousin.”

2. A Plastic’s Special Gift

Karen Smith: “I’m kind of psychic. I have a fifth sense.”

Cady Heron: “What do you mean?”

Karen Smith: “It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can tell when it’s gonna rain.”

1. The Most Important Rule For All Wannabe Plastics

“On Wednesdays we wear pink!”

Mean Girls is now a hit Broadway musical, currently playing at the August Wilson Theater.