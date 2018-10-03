‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Says Transgender People Are ‘Perverts’ During Facebook Rant

David Eason just went on yet another transphobic rant.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February but if he hadn’t been, he would likely be canned by MTV due to his latest shocking social media rant.

According to a report from Starcasm on October 2, Eason went on a rant against the transgender community of Facebook this week and told his fans and followers that “all trans are perverts.”

Following the posting of a meme which spoke of gender neutral bathrooms, Eason sparked a debate about what should be acceptable and made it clear that he was not on board with the idea of transgender people using a bathroom other than the one specified for the gender they were deemed to be at the time of their birth.

“We are talking about trans people,” he said. “Perverts.”

Although one of his followers on Facebook attempted to defend transgender people, stating they are “not automatically perverts,” Eason wasn’t having it and told the person that they are “all perverts.”

“Why do you think they change their whole life to meet their sexual preferences?” he asked.

Throughout his Facebook rant, Eason made a number of shocking comments against the transgender community, one of which encouraged one of his followers to teach their children not to be transgender. He then told the follower that if they do so, he won’t have to worry about the children peeping on others in restrooms.

“Only morons teach them its ‘okay’…Start teaching your kids right from wrong,” he advised in another post.

Following David Eason’s rant against the LGBTQ community earlier this year, Jenelle Evans attempted to apologize on his behalf but was unable to avoid his firing.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” Evans explained to TMZ at the time. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community,” she continued. “My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way.”

Jenelle Evans and her family, aside from David Eason of course, are currently in production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. The new installment is expected to air on MTV later this year or early next year.