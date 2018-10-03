Scott Disick’s Girlfriend Sofia Richie Flaunts Killer Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie was spotted out in L.A. on Tuesday as she showed off her killer curves in a casual, yet sexy ensemble.

According to Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi during an outing in L.A. this week without boyfriend Scott Disick, and the model, 20, wasn’t shy about showing off her toned tummy.

Richie donned a pair of light-colored jeans, which were ripped in the back just under the pockets, and a white, tank crop top for the occasion. The top showed off Sofia’s flat belly and abs as well as her tanned skin.

Sofia also wore a pair of snakeskin heeled boots and carried a navy blue Fendi purse. She wore a dainty chain around her neck, dangling cross earrings, a couple of bracelets on her wrists, and multiple rings.

Sofia Richie also wore her hair in her usual style, a messy bun pulled back at the base of her head. She sported a very natural makeup look on her face, which included a glossy pink lip.

Richie’s L.A. sighting comes just a day after her boyfriend Scott Disick returned home to California after spending the weekend in New York City with his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian and their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie was reportedly suspicious about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s trip to NYC. She’s reportedly worried that Scott may have interest in getting back together with Kourtney, especially since he allegedly “cleaned himself up” for the getaway.

“Scott cleaned himself up for this trip, shaving himself and getting his haircut in the style Kourtney likes,” an insider told Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Richie also believes that Kardashian may have her eyes set on Disick again following her recent split from Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in early August.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is trying to get Scott back now that she is single and she is sure that he is going to dump her. Scott literally told Sofia that he was going to New York without her and the fact that she was not welcome really set her off,” the source added.

During Scott and Kourtney’s NYC vacation, where they also supported Kanye West during he appearance on Saturday Night Live, Sofia stayed behind in Cali and spent the weekend with some of her closest friends.