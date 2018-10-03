‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed October 3: Emma Turns Nasty As Xander & Zoe Seen

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 3 reveal that Emma (Nia Sioux) turns nasty when she discovers Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Bill (Don Diamont) will also reach out to Liam (Scott Clifton) in an attempt to heal the rift between them. After the court hearing, father and son have realized that they only have family. Of course, Liam’s heart will melt when he sees Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) bonding with her grandfather.

Even though Xander and Zoe are history, the chemistry between them in front of the camera is as real as ever. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the two will heat things up for the intimates photo shoot. The only problem is that Xander’s girlfriend won’t like how authentic their poses are, according to She Knows Soaps.

Emma will confront Xander and tell him that their intimacy seems to be very real when she catches up with them after the shoot. In fact, she will even accuse him of encouraging Zoe’s interest in him. Everybody knows Zoe wants Xander and will not hesitate to even use her sexuality to get her ex-boyfriend back. Emma will let Xander know that she is not to be trifled with, and if Xander knows what’s good for him, he will heed her warning.

Bill lost the custody case. The judge ruled in Katie’s (Heather Tom) favor and awarded sole custody to her. Together, he and Katie talked to Will (Finnegan George) about the ruling. Bill reassured his little boy that things would change and that he would love him more every day.

In the spirit of becoming closer to his kids, Bill will pitch at Liam’s and want to start repairing their relationship. B&B fans will remember that Liam tried to plead to the judge on Bill’s behalf despite being called to testify on Katie’s behalf. He told Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) that Bill loved his son. After the ruling, Bill approached Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam and thanked them for trying to be fair.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill and Liam will begin to bond after Bill nearly destroyed their relationship. It will also be the first time that Bill will spend some time with his granddaughter. Promo photos show that Bill will cradle Kelly and hold her in his arms, while Liam watches his father and daughter in action. Emotional moments are ahead on CBS’s Bold and the Beautiful.