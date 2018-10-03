Bizarre Drew Barrymore Interview In EgyptAir Magazine Goes Viral

When Adam Baron boarded an EgyptAir flight to Cairo, he wasn’t expecting to go viral. He also wasn’t expecting to come across an incredibly bizarre Drew Barrymore interview in the in-flight magazine.

The passenger opened the magazine to see that it featured an alleged interview with the actress but the article’s opening line immediately struck him as strange, as The Mirror noted.

“Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the unsuccessful marriages and the stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother,” the piece reads.

Baron took photos of the magazine and posted it to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share how he felt about what he was reading.

“This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal,” he wrote in a tweet, which has since been liked more than 3,100 times and retweeted more than 800.

The interview continued to go south from there, claiming that Barrymore’s relationships have failed because her life lacked the presence of a strong male figure, which is the reason why she had “been subconsciously seeking attention and care from” one her entire life.

“It is known that Barrymore has had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages” and that psychologists believe her “behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce when she was only 9 years old,” the piece reads.

A spokesperson for Barrymore, 43, told HuffPost that the actress “did not participate” in the interview and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.”

The interview claims to be a Q&A with the actress and shares alleged direct quotes from Barrymore herself, including about weight gain after giving birth and beauty.

“I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight, especially that I felt depressed due to the significant increase in my weight after delivering Frankie,” Barrymore reportedly said in the interview. “However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think; it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician.”

The airline has not commented on the article, as per the HuffPost report.