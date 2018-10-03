‘General Hospital’ News: Hayley Erin Is Rumored To Be Exiting The ABC Soap

There is a rumor going around that General Hospital star Hayley Erin is slated to leave the ABC soap. She plays the role of Kiki Jerome, daughter of former mobster Ava Jerome. The mother/daughter team is on the outs right now and this rumor could just play right into the current storyline with those two.

In a report put out by Daytime Confidential, it looks like the actress is on her way out. Erin has recently landed a prime time gig in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. However, she did say that she would be doing both shows. She had no intention of leaving General Hospital at that time. It seems like she may have changed her mind since then. It’s possible that she is beginning to have other opportunities thrown her way as well.

Currently on General Hospital, Kiki and her mother Ava are no longer civil to each other. They had a falling out over Kiki’s one-nighter with her mother’s former boyfriend, Dr. Griffin Munro. Kiki and Griffin may also be headed toward a little more romance in the near future and that makes her mama furious. Ava has vowed to get back at her daughter for what she has done. Ava has already been trying to ruin Griffin’s medical career and his ties with the church. Now she is going after Kiki in full force. What does that mean?

There are speculations going around that the writers at General Hospital will end up killing Kiki off. That actually makes sense with Ryan Chamberlain on the loose in Port Charles. According to Soap Dirt, the upcoming storyline is that Ryan goes after Kiki. She will become one of his victims. After all, he does love blonds.

With the recent public spiff at The Floating Rib between Ava and Kiki, there is a possibility that Ryan will try to pin Kiki’s murder on her mother. Ava is so bent on revenge that this would be the perfect setup for Ryan to take the heat off of himself.

The role of Kiki Jerome was previously played by One Life To Live’s Kristen Alderson. Many fans are hoping that if this rumor is true that Hayley Erin is leaving, Alderson will step back into the role. That may be a long shot, though.

This is sad news for those who have grown to love Hayley Erin. Fans have already taken to social media to express their sadness over the news. This is not a done deal as nothing has officially been announced by either General Hospital or the actress.

Stay tuned for any further updates on whether Hayley Erin is really leaving or if this is just a pesky rumor floating around.