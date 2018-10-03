Adam Levine Says Coaching ‘The Voice’ Made Him ‘Grow Up’

It took working on NBC’s The Voice to get show coach and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to grow up.

The rock and roller admitted in an interview with People Magazine that before appearing on the hit reality show competition, he never considered himself “mentor material.”

“I was this single dude who never thought about helping anybody with their career because I was too hyper-focused on my own,” he said to People Magazine.

Levine is currently working on the show’s 15th season alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.

He remarked to People that after taking the job to mentor some of the most talented undiscovered singers and performers in the United States, he came to a realization about his own personal journey as a musician.

Levine found that he had plenty of life experience to offer other performers, an idea that would have likely never come to fruition had his Voice gig not happened.

“I kind of had to grow up a little bit,” said the Maroon 5 singer to People, “and do a job and provide a service for other people and teach them things I knew and play this crazy game.”

Levine’s team has won three out of the show’s 15 seasons.

Back in 2012, Levine remarked to the New York Times when the show was just approaching its second season that he wanted to continue to guide his team members in the right direction because he was lucky to have his band members and managers to keep him in check when they believed he wasn’t making the best choices.

Said Levine to the New York Times, “I like to help guide my singers in a good direction because I myself need direction. I don’t believe that someone should necessarily be doing something like this on their own as far as making all the decisions, because you should be kept in check.”

Levine, who has two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo, noted to Entertainment Tonight that he would not push daughters Dusty and Gio into the spotlight before they were old enough to make such a demanding career their own.

In fact, he remarked to the outlet that although he would support his daughter’s passions, he would rather they wait until they were teenagers before attempting to venture into the tough world of show businesses. Levine was a teenager when he started his first band.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.