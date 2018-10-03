‘DWTS’ Judge Tearfully Reveals Darkest Moments On ‘The Talk’

A judge on Dancing with the Stars revealed during an appearance on The Talk that they once faced their darkest days after taking a prescribed medication to help combat depression.

Carrie Ann Inaba sat down with hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Eve to discuss this troubling period of her life.

The 50-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge felt inspired to speak about her experiences on the October 2 episode of The Talk as the panel discussed the topic of Kanye West’s decision to go off his medicine.

It was then that Inaba revealed she once suffered a hallucination where she believed she was stabbing herself after taking antidepressants.

“There was a time, a few years ago when my father died, four days before Dancing with the Stars started, and I went through a whole bunch of problems,” Inaba said tearfully.

“I moved and my fiancé and I broke up, and I had to go on antidepressants,” Inaba continued to the panel. “You can’t judge people for being on meds because it’s very personal and you have to make the choice that is right for you.”

“I want to share something; when I took the med it caused me to have this weird hallucination of me stabbing myself over and over again,” Inaba said. “I was lucky that I was healthy enough and had a good support system that I could say, ‘What is this? It doesn’t feel like me.'”

Thankfully, Inaba worked with her doctor to find a medication that worked for her and the issue was resolved. She said that once she changed her medication, she remembered what it was like to feel like herself, reported People Magazine.

She also believes that the proper medication can help someone who needs it as long as they work hand-in-hand with their doctors and realize when something is not right for them.

The conversation centered around West, who was diagnosed as bipolar and recently revealed he was off his meds while discussing his upcoming album, said People.

West confirmed his new album Yandhi would drop the night of his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance, where he ranted in a speech after the show’s credits rolled about his support for Donald Trump.

Fans were disappointed when West later revealed his much-anticipated album will now be released on Nov. 23.

As to why there would be a delay for the release of his new music, West told TMZ, “I started incorporating sounds you’ve never heard before, concepts that people don’t talk about.”

Inaba is rumored to be one of two women vying for Julie Chen’s seat on the show’s roundtable after the newswoman left the series one month ago.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.