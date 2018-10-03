Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Arrive In Chichester For First Visit To Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have officially arrived in Chichester on their first ever official visit to the county of Sussex, their namesake county.

As per a previous report from the Inquisitr, Kensington Palace announced last week that they would be making the trip to Sussex before they depart on their 16-day international tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. During their visit to the county, they will be traveling through both East and West Sussex.

Meghan and Harry’s day was set to start in Chichester, where the couple is visiting Edes House, the place where a copy of the American Declaration of Independence is kept. When they arrived in the city, Kensington Palace shared a video of the couple pulling up in the street lined with plenty of screaming fans, excited to be visited by the popular young royal couple.

They arrived in a black Land Rover, and Harry appeared to be wearing a light grey suit with a button-down white shirt underneath. With Meghan mostly shielded from view throughout the clip, it’s harder to determine what the Duchess is wearing, but it appears she has on a dark-colored dress and a cream-colored coat. Her hair is done up in a chic bun.

After the couple’s visit to Edes House, they will move on to Bognor Regis, where they are expected to open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park. Following that, Harry and Meghan will follow the coastline to the town of Brighton. There they will be given a private tour of the Royal Pavilion, which was originally commissioned by George, Prince of Wales.

The couple will then walk to Survivors’ Network (with Meghan presumably still in her heels). Here they will learn about what the charity does for victims of sexual abuse and violence in the county.

They will end their tour in the town of Peacehaven, where they will visit the JOFF Youth Centre and meet young people from youth groups.

Harry and Meghan are set to embark on their first major royal tour overseas later this month, timed to coincide with the Invictus Games taking place in Sydney, Australia, in October. They are set to arrive in Sydney on October 16, before visiting a number of other Australian towns and cities. They will also make their way to New Zealand – where they will visit Auckland, Wellington, and Rotorua – as well as a stopover on the island nations of Fiji and Tonga.