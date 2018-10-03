Rita Ora Flaunts Killer Body In Sports Bra And Skintight Shorts On Instagram

Rita Ora took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos of herself having fun during rehearsal. In the series, the singer is rocking a black beanie, olive green skintight shorts, and a white sports bra, leaving her killer figure, as well as her tattoos, on full display.

In the first snap, the 27-year-old singer is in on all fours on the floor looking to her side with her mouth slightly open as if interacting with someone else in the room. In the second photo, she is on a bright red couch checking her phone, which is illuminating her face. In the third photo, Ora is standing next to a set of Marshall speakers with her left arm resting on one and her right arm over her head. In the last snap, Ora’s toned abs and thighs can be fully appreciated.

“Acting a fool pt2,” the “Let You Love Me” singer captioned the photo, referencing an earlier video she posted of herself playing the hit song on the piano.

“A little fun at rehearsals today for my first Let you Love me TV performance and I got a sore throat but who cares I’m so excited!! Oh and me acting a fool…what’s new LOL see you this weekend!,” she captioned the video.

Her Instagram post racked up more than 185,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, with fans commenting on her toned physique and talents.

“You are very stunning lady,” one fan wrote. “Very alluring with that hint of of illuminating essence. You are one lady I give much respect. Strength just shows within you.”

Her latest single “Let You Love Me” climbed to No. 1 in the United Kingdom on this week’s Official Trending Chart, according to Official Charts. The song is the fourth single from Ora’s much-anticipated second studio album Phoenix, which is expected to be released on Nov. 23 and will feature the late Avicii, Alesso, Cardi B, Rudimental and others.

Ora has been on a successful streak lately. In addition to her long-awaited album and her popular hit single, the singer also recently made history by becoming the first woman to grace the cover of Esquire Middle East, as noted by the Daily Mail. The star stunned on the front cover in a dramatic black dress by Saint Laurent and a jaunty fedora hat.

“I’m an @Esquiremiddleeast cover girl thank you for making me the first ever woman cover shoot star,” the “Anywhere” singer wrote on Instagram earlier this week.