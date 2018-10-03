Kanye West Eats Bugs To Celebrate His Father ‘Beating Cancer’

Steering away from the recent onslaught of controversies, Kanye West has taken to social media to celebrate a big feat this time. But it wouldn’t be Ye if it was a traditional celebration.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his father’s cancer is in remission, and so to celebrate the important feat, he indulged in a mighty feast of bugs, as People magazine noted.

“Overcome fear,” West captioned the Instagram photo, which shows the insects, possibly sauteed crickets or grasshoppers, on a white Styrofoam tray. “My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear.”

West rarely talks about his father, but the news of Ray West’s cancer was reported back in July, according to another People magazine article. As per the publication, Ray West was diagnosed with prostate cancer for which he was receiving treatment.

“Kanye doesn’t really talk about it. You can tell it’s something that’s very difficult for him,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told People at the time, adding that he was coping with the help of his wife Kim Kardashian West and their three children.

The post received more than 255,000 likes and more than 8,600 comments, many from fans who question West’s mental health on the heels of recent controversies and reports that he has discontinued medication for his bipolar disorder, according to yet another People report. However, other fans wrote that they were happy for him and his dad while others showed support for unique way of celebrating.

“I always feel like a see Kanye’s point… It ain’t about yandhi, it ain’t about celebrating with cake or something cute cause we all happy,” one fan wrote. “It’s about yo if we were able to beat cancer ain’t nothing can stop us, ain’t nothing gross. If cancer didn’t kill me nothing else will.”

However, many others couldn’t keep from commenting on the recent controversy over the rapper wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat as he delivered a pro-Trump rant after performing “Ghost Town” with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake during the 44th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, as Rolling Stones reported.

“I’m not a fan of supporting MAGA,” one Instagram user commented. “However I think when people are trying to do something different and aren’t perfect at it right away they chastised. I am an outspoken person myself and I think people need to allow others to discover things on their own.”