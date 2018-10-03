Duchess Kate Has Gorgeous Explanation For Little Girl Wondering About Cameras Following Her [Video]

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, returned from her six-months of maternity leave just yesterday when she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and the Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground.

There, the duchess learnt how the project helps young children by focusing on their emotional and physical well-being. While she was there, children from St. Stephen’s School were at the Forest School as well, and Catherine spent some quality time with the little ones, according to People.

As usual when the duchess goes anywhere outside the four walls of her home, the children seemed utterly captivated by her presence, watching her every move and listening to her every word as she chatted to them. The press were also watching her every move on the scene, and one little girl seemed more preoccupied by the presence of cameras watching them than by the duchess herself.

“Why are they picturing you?” she asked, Catherine, to which the duchess had the most beautiful response. “They’re picturing you cause you’re special!” she told the little girl as she took her hand and walked her to the picnic table.

Catherine also spent time with another little girl, Anwaar, who spent her time with the famous duchess doing anything she could think of to impress her. While the excited group sat on a log with Her Royal Highness, Anwaar decided to show Catherine she could drink all her juice without touching her cup. The 4-year-old gripped the cup between her little front teeth, and slowing tilted her head back to drink the juice, much to the duchess’ amusement.

St. Stephen’s School Headteacher Simon Atkinson explained later that Anwaar spent the rest of the day chatting away excitedly about how she had met the “the princess.”

Zoe Stroud, interim Head of Sayers Croft Forest School, said Catherine “was lovely — although she said the only mini beast she managed to find on the hunt was a slug! But she did see a frog under a log,” Adding the duchess is also instilling a love of nature in her own children at home.

“She really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love. They can spend hours out there.”

As per a a previous report by the Inquisitr, this was Catherine’s first official royal outing since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, back in April this year. In the interim, the duchess has been laying low, stepping out only for a number of special occasions, including Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, and the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace.