Prince Harry Awkwardly Avoids Rumored Ex, Jenna Coleman, While At An Event With Meghan Markle

It’s never easy to run into an ex. But when you’re Prince Harry and there’s a rumored ex-girlfriend in the room, everyone is watching. According to Elle, Harry and Meghan showed up to an opening of Soho House’s newest location. And during the breakfast, the prince had to do some awkward avoiding of rumored girlfriend, Jenna Coleman. This is how the source described the run-in.

“Harry had to walk straight past Jenna to get to his and Meghan’s table. It was pretty awkward and some of the other guests were commenting on it. Jenna looked down while Harry looked straight ahead, while Meghan didn’t seem to notice.”

Of course, the other guests taking notice must have made things infinitely worse for Harry. The source elaborated.

“She sat through breakfast with a smile on her face, but Harry looked a bit uncomfortable. He’d been super friendly saying hi to everyone, but he didn’t even acknowledge Jenna.”

It’s rumored that Harry was “casually seeing” Jenna around June 2015. But it appears that the two couldn’t work things out. The entirety of their relationship was only rumored, however, and was never made official. Just a year later, Harry would end up meeting Meghan, and as we know, the rest is history.

Prince Harry 'didn't acknowledge' rumoured ex Jenna Coleman at the launch of the new Soho House in Amsterdam https://t.co/xfcxZTyZlu — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 2, 2018

Jenna was born on April 27, 1986. Her first major film role was in Captain America: The First Avenger, which came out in 2011. Then, she appeared on Doctor Who as the 11th assistant. From there, she landed her most well-known role as Queen Victoria in Victoria. Most recently, she’s starring in a new BBC show called The Cry, according to Express. The actress is believed to be worth around $5 million. The show could be a huge break-out moment for her, and executive producer Claire Mundell seemed to believe from the beginning that Coleman was the one for the part.

“Whoever was going to play Joanna would be someone who could convey the complexity and the layers of emotion that that character has to experience and the journey that she has to go on.”

Jenna’s doing well both in her career, and in her love life. Right now, she’s dating British actor Tom Hughes, who she met on the set of Victoria. Their romance is art imitating life, considering they play a couple on-air.

Just read an article that Jenna Coleman and Prince Harry avoided each other at breakfast in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/LSrqayYVIj — Marcella Gibson (@marceltheshella) October 2, 2018

And while it appears that Harry wasn’t able to stomach a meeting with Coleman, others couldn’t help but take note that they were in the same room together. Maybe the prince will be able to say hi to Jenna if there’s a next time without feeling so embarrassed.