Emily Ratajkowski Wears Super-Low V-Neck Shirt As She Enjoys Dessert

Emily Ratajkowski shared a pic of herself enjoying some desert in Europe. She wore a super low-v top, as she leaned into the table and posed with a bit of dessert in a spoon. It’s hard to know exactly what the dish was, but it looks like it could be a sort of flan or tiramisu. The model wore her hair in a middle part, as she sat casually with her elbow on the table. She had fans commenting in other languages, including Russian, French, and Spanish. Her English-speaking fans told her that, “This is just awesome, we love the vibe,” as well as “Stunning eyes.”

While some people made snide comments about how Emily wasn’t really going to eat the dessert, she’s previously opened up in interviews about her eating habits. And according to the New York Times and Women’s Health, her diet isn’t a super strict one with tons of rules. She simply stated, “I enjoy dessert every so often and eat carbs.” The model also elaborated.

“For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat. I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it. But I don’t have a trainer, and I don’t really go to the gym. I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That’s about it. I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry.”

For someone who keeps such a trim and toned figure, that might be surprising for some people to hear. But it’s obviously working great for Emrata, and she probably is an “outlier,” as she noted.

Emrata is also not a typical model, because she also said that she’s “pretty terrified of facials.” For her, it’s based on bad past experiences, but she noted that “once a month I go to a Korean spa. The one I go to, called Natura, is not as popular as the ones most of Hollywood goes to.”

Unfortunately, since Emily’s given the interview, Natura has permanently closed down due to a change of ownership. But while it was open, it garnered some positive reviews online, with people on Yelp noted that their many rooms like clay room, jade room, and steam room were a huge plus.

In other news, Ratajkowski’s been busy lately, jetting around the world for fashion weeks, hosting a Vogue event, and running her Inamorata swimwear business. Plus, you can catch her in a new movie called Cruise, where she plays a good girl gone bad.