Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curves In High-Cut Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski rocked a mint green swimsuit and flaunted her curves in a recent Instagram post. She accessorized with a chunky necklace, dangle earrings, and tons of orange bangles. The model also wore some rings, along with some dark eye makeup and a dark red lip. She wore her hair in a deep side part, which covered her right eye. The backdrop has a rustic chic vibe, with wood paneling and modern gold chairs. Of course, her fans totally loved the picture, with people sending her tons of love.

The model-actress and entrepreneur was the last-minute host for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund “Americans in Paris” cocktail event. This was due to the original host, Gigi Hadid, pulling out because of an illness, according to Vogue. During the event, she wore a floral pink-and-white dress. It had a tight corset-like top with straps, a scrunched waist, and cute ruffle details that went all the way down to her ankles. The pink stripes alternated with white stripes with flower-print inside. Emrata accessorized with a black handbag and peach sandals, according to Footwear News. She was photographed in front of a retro-inspired floral backdrop, which ended up looking quite stunning. Emily simply wore her hair down with a middle part.

On the other hand, Ratajkowski’s latest movie venture, Cruise, has gotten some good reviews. The movie is set in the late ’80s, and is a modern take on an old romantic comedy. Her character is a good-girl-gone-bad that falls in love with a bad boy, detailed Variety. The movie has some steamy scenes in it too, as the Sun noted a love scene takes place in a car.

This is what Emrata once said about her interest in acting, and the type of work she’s looking for.

“I would love for more acting, and the biggest struggle at this moment is finding projects that really speak to me and that I really feel excited about. Movies are in a weird place in general right now.”

And when she said “weird,” she is actually thinking about film from a feminist perspective.

“People don’t go to the movies like they used to. Studios are strange. I feel that there is some female narrative, but a lot of them aren’t actually true stories about women. They’re just man stories with a woman in it.”

That’s a pretty interesting insight into Hollywood, and we’ll have to wait and see what kind of acting roles she secures next.