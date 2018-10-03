‘Big Brother 20’s’ Tyler Crispen Already Met Angela Rummans’ Family, ‘he is truly a great guy’

Well, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans just got even cuter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tyler and Angela moved in together to Angela’s home in Los Angeles just days after the “Big Brother” twentieth season finale. However, they’re already used to taking their relationship to the next level. In a reply to a fan, Angela’s brother, Chase, revealed that he has met the curly-haired lifeguard from Hilton Head and that he’s actually a fan of the guy. He is full of “blessings” for the two and he says he does “love them both”.

Angela has replied that her brother’s remarks on Tyler made her “heart so full“. It seems that the lovebirds are quite happy together. Last night, the couple took to Tyler’s Instagram as they watched the first episode of their season for the very first time (the story was posted as a live video and fans were able to ask the couple questions in real-time).

Angela jokingly quoted her brother’s tweet and added “Now, time to meet dad.”

The BB houseguests are just now returning home to their respective families after a few days of partying and hanging out (in Los Angeles and Las Vegas). Fellow houseguest Haleigh Broucher posted an adorable Instagram story in which she recorded herself meeting her dad at the airport (after not seeing him all summer).

By introducing Tyler to her family, Angela is showing that she is all-in on this relationship. It isn’t clear if Tyler’s family has met Angela since his mom and brother may have not attended the live finale. Both Angela and Tyler lived in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Tyler lived there up until his summer on “Big Brother” while Angela relocated to Los Angeles some time ago.

I don’t recall ever seeing my sister happier and I have nothing but blessings for their developing relationship. Love them both. @AngelaRummans2 @TylerCrispen2 — Chase Rummans (@Chase_Rummans) October 1, 2018

The two kept their showmance pretty lowkey during their time in the house, but they eventually admitted to each other that they were secretly in love. Even Tyler’s number two, eventual winner Kaycee Clark, didn’t one-hundred percent know about it. Tyler revealed during last night’s Instagram live that he told Kaycee about his love for Angela when the cameras cut away from them. According to Tyler, Kaycee’s reaction was a mix of shock and excitement. Tyler, Kaycee, and Angela were all in an alliance called Level 6 which dominated the house all summer.

Kaycee Clark may have won the $500 thousand grand prize but Tyler walked away with what looks like true love (also the check for being America’s Favorite Houseguest doesn’t hurt either).

This was a season full of showmances. Tyler and Angela seem to be a favorite couple of many fans since they both are now considered BB legends for their incredible gameplay.