Daniel Goddard Updates ‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans On His Dad’s Health Scare

A few days ago, The Young and the Restless star, Daniel Goddard, who portrays Cain Ashby on the show, asked fans for urgent prayers because his father had experienced a devastating fall that led to his hospitalization.

Inquisitr reported the details of Goddard’s plea for prayers after the terrible accident. Now, the 47-year-old Austrailian born soap star took to Instagram to share some positive news with his followers.

Goddard revealed that after three days, his dad is finally awake and responsive. The fall caused a brain bleed, and that has also stopped, which is obviously a good sign.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for your thoughts, love & prayer! I don’t have the words to tell you how much it has touched my entire family!”

The first picture he showed, indicated that the fall the older man suffered was devastating. Even with the latest update, Goddard’s alert father clearly has an extensive injury to his face, and it will take some time to heal fully. Now that the bleed has stopped, hopefully, he is on the road to recovery.

As they did in Goddard’s initial plea for prayers, Y&R fans expressed their gratitude that his dad is doing better after the injury.

One follower whose name is Shirley Jackson replied, “I’m so happy to hear that your dad is doing better. I will continue to pray for your dad and your family. Many Blessings and love to you all.”

Melanie DeForest expressed her happiness that Goddard’s dad is better and revealed her own family’s current struggle as well. She wrote, “Thank goodness he’s on the mend! Going through the same right now with my mom. Her scan showed no brain bleed, but we have to see ortho this week to determine if she’ll need surgery on her broken wrist. Hugs to you, partner in parenting our parents!”

These recent photos mark a change from the sudser star’s ordinarily light-hearted, fun posts. Thankfully, Goddard can count on his fans to provide their support in times of need, though. Plus, his predicament clearly hit home with several who are experiencing similar situations in their own lives.

Before his posts about his dad’s scary fall, Goddard focused on an upcoming event for fans that he and his Y&R co-star, Jason Thompson, who portrays Billy, will attend soon. On October 13 fans in Philadelphia can meet both Goddard and Thompson for dinner and drinks, and even breakfast the following morning on October 14 as long as things continue as previously scheduled.