‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Hunter King Reveals Devastating Personal Loss

Star of The Young and the Restless, Hunter King, took to Instagram and shared a devastating personal loss with her followers with a beautiful, heartfelt eulogy.

According to the Summer Newman actress’ Instagram post, she lost her gorgeous dog Dallas recently. Along with a loving 10-photo tribute to her pet, King expressed her overwhelming sadness at losing her dog and best friend.

“There are no words…. No words to describe the love I have for you Dallas, and no words to describe how much my heart is hurting without you by my side. You were my angel. A true gift to everyone who knew you. You brought me so much happiness Dal. Every day with you was an absolute blessing.”

The Life In Pieces star revealed that her sweet dog set an example she hopes to follow in life. She hopes to allow Dallas’ carefree adventuresome side live on through her. According to King, Dallas brought joy everywhere she went, and that joy shines through in the sweet selection of photos King chose to share to commemorate the dog’s life.

In the tribute, King said that her mother and her sister Joey surprised her at the airport with Dallas as a puppy.

“I hope I brought you even a fraction of the amount of the joy that you brought to me. You were the best dog in the entire world, and I miss you so much already. You truly have been family Dal.”

The actress’ sweet puppy carried her through many stages of life including her first big breakup as well as her engagement to Nico Svoboda, whom King calls the man of her dreams. Sadly, as she plans her wedding, one huge piece will be missing now that Dallas has passed over Rainbow Bridge. The TV star planned to include Dallas in her special day, and now those plans will come to fruition in another way.

Ultimately, King wished her dog a beautiful, pain-free existence and thanked Dallas for being her best friend for so many years.

Currently, King has a short-term fill-in for her on Y&R because of a scheduling conflict with Life In Pieces, according to an Inquisitr report. Actress Bayley Corman came in to portray Summer Newman during Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) wedding week for three episodes. King is expected to return to the role on the CBS Daytime drama on October 4.

The Inquisitr wishes King peace as she grieves the loss of her beloved pet.