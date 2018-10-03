FBI Investigation Into Brett Kavanaugh Expands

The FBI has taken their investigation beyond the four interviews the White House asked the ageny to conduct to learn more about the sexaul assault allegations facing Brett Kavanaugh.

CNN reports that the FBI has extended its investigation into Brett Kavanaugh beyond the four names provided by the White House. The FBI is conducting additional interviews regarding the sexual assault allegations surrounding the Supreme Court nominee.

As part of the investigation, FBI is speaking with other people who attended high school with Kavanaugh. They are listed on Kavanaugh’s calendars as having been present at a party on July 1, 1982. Kavanaugh provided the calendars as evidence during the hearing held last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing was called to hear the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual assault against her in the early 1980s.

Despite the expanded scope of the investigation, the FBI may release its report on Kavanaugh as early as Wednesday, ahead of the one-week investigation length mandated by Donald Trump.

An attendee of the July 1 party, Tim Gaudette, spoke with the FBI as part of the investigation. His lawyer gave a statement on Tuesday to confirm the interview, but did not provide details.

Chris Garrett, also present at the party, spoke with the FBI as well. Two more people known to have attended the party, Tom Kane and Bernie McCarthy, did not confirm or deny being interviewed as part of the investigation.

Kavanaugh presented the calendar to corroborate his testimony that he never attended a party like the one described by Christine Blasey Ford.

Gabriella Demczuk-Pool / Getty Images

According to Colorado’s 9News, Gaudette’s home was used for the 1982 party that seems to be of interest to the FBI. Gaudette is currently a resident of Denver. He attended the same high school as Brett Kavanaugh, and may have been present at the party where Blasey Ford says she was assaulted.

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump was on the campaign trail. He attended a rally in Mississippi where he defended Kavanaugh and mocked Blasey Ford’s testimony from last week. Immediately after her testimony, he called her a “very credible witness.”

“A man’s life is shattered,” Trump said at the rally, according to CBS News. “These are really evil people.”

Since Blasey Ford came forward with her claims, two other women have publicly accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Senate Democrats have been pushing for the FBI’s report on Kavanaugh, when complete, to be released publicly. The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation this week.

Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the court in July. It was only in recent weeks that the accusations of sexual assault and sexual harassment came out against Kavanaugh, who is a federal judge.