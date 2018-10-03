Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Determined Not To Cheat Again, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has seemingly been fragile ever since the NBA player was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earlier this year.

According to an October 2 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson has now vowed to himself that he will not stray again, and that he will remain faithful to Khloe Kardashian during the upcoming NBA season.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan knows he can’t make another mistake with Khloe, and if he does she’ll end their relationship, which will tear their family apart as the two share a 5-month-old daughter named True Thompson.

“Tristan knows he can’t f**k up again, and that if he does Khloe will kick him to the curb, so he’s focusing all his energy on basketball, and on playing his best season yet,” an insider dished.

However, Thompson is said have women throwing themselves at him all the time, and it can be hard for him to resist the urge to cheat on Kardashian.

“Tristan is constantly surrounded by temptation, hot chicks literally throw themselves at him, and are constantly flirting with him and vying for his attention. Tristan is doing his upmost to ignore it all though and to focus on what matters most, Khloe, his kids, and his career,” the source added.

The insider goes on to say that Tristan Thompson loves Khloe Kardashian and wants to be faithful to her. He’s ready to value his relationship, and never wants to hurt or embarrass the mother of his child again.

The source claims that the NBA player learned his lesson back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to his daughter, and that he never wants to come that close to losing Kardashian again.

“He’s determined to be better, to be the man he knows he can be, and to be faithful and loyal to Khloe. She’s his heart and soul and he never wants to hurt or humiliate her ever again.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a brand new batch of cheating rumors have been swirling around Thompson in recent days. Reports suggest that the basketball player was seen groping a mystery woman during a night out at the club in Hollywood last month.

However, Khloe Kardashian reportedly doesn’t believe the rumors and wants to focus on a future together with Tristan Thompson.