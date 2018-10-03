‘The Conners’ Spoilers: ‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Won’t Bring Back Long-Lost Characters

The Conners may have a brand new name, but they’re the same old family. However, fans who plan on watching the Roseanne spin-off series shouldn’t expect to see every member of the family when the show hits the airwaves later this month.

According to an October 2 report by TVLine, The Conners will feature all of the usual members of the family, Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and DJ (Michael Fishman), as well as their children. However, at least two members of the family will still be missing during this season of the show.

The report reveals that Roseanne and Dan’s youngest child, Jerry Garcia Conner, as well as Jackie’s son, Andy, will not be seen during the first season of the Roseanne spin-off.

“We’ve acknowledged that Jerry is off on a boat,” showrunner Bruce Helford said of the character. “We debated whether Andy was part of the ‘dream period’ or whether he existed. He’d probably be off at college if he does exist,” Helford added.

As many fans will remember, Dan and Roseanne welcomed Jerry after their other children were much older, and Jackie gave birth to Andy after she married her husband, Fred, whom she later divorced.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it still hasn’t been confirmed how The Conners will write off the family’s matriarch, Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr). However, it seems that the character will have died when the spin-off begins airing.

John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner on the show, recently revealed that fans will likely be seeing his character mourn the death of his wife when the new show begins.

“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman said when asked about Dan’s new storyline on The Conners.

While Jerry and Andy may not be returning to interact with the family during the Roseanne spin-off, actor Johnny Galecki will be back on the show in the role of David Healy.

As fans will remember, David is the estranged husband of Darlene Conner, and the father of her two children, Harris and Mark. He’ll return for the new series, and be joined by actress Juliette Lewis, who has been cast to play David’s girlfriend, Blue.

Lewis announced her casting on The Conners via social media, posting a photo of herself on set with Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert. “HERE’s THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!!” she captioned the snapshots of herself on set.