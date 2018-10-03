Ariana Grande Flashes Her Enormous Engagement Ring In Latest Instagram Post

Ariana Grande may be taking some time for herself following her rough year, but that hasn’t stopped the star from sharing pictures that make her smile. On Tuesday night, Ariana Grande shared a photo of her in an oversized hoodie to her 130.1 million Instagram followers. Grande shyly looks away from the camera and holds up a Starbucks cup with her hand. It’s the hand/Starbucks combo that’s important since Grande is very clearly flashing her reported $93,000 engagement ring that Pete Davidson gave her (the price of the ring was initially reported by People Magazine).

The teardrop-cut diamond ring reportedly took weeks to make and Pete Davidson kept the information about its intended recipient a secret from the designer. Grande was first spotted wearing the 3-carat beauty at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert back in early June. The pear-shaped ring is on trend right now and other celebrities have the same cut including Paris Hilton, Cardi B, and Sophie Turner.

Ariana captioned the photo with a simple smile emoticon. Maybe she’s smiling about the rock on her hand or maybe she’s finally finding some inner joy after the last tumultuous month. Mac Miller, who dated Ariana Grande for two years, passed away in early September. Online trolls wrongly spewed hate at the pop star for her decision to end things with Miller before his unfortunate passing.

There’s no set date for Ariana and Pete’s wedding but one could only imagine it could be soon considering the whirlwind speed of their romance. Ariana Grande has gotten a tattoo honoring Pete Davidson’s late father (who was killed during the September 11 attacks) and Pete has gotten his own Ariana-themed ink. Pete has said on Instagram that his father would be “so happy” about his engagement to Ariana and that the man would undoubtedly love her. The pair even shared matching cloud ink that they both got before their relationship went public.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Davidson shared a photo of Ariana’s ring as well as another shared tattoo. They both have the word “reborn” tattooed on them and the “SNL” star captioned the photo, “u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” which made hearts around the world melt.

Ariana Grande also has her lover’s name tattooed on her finger. Perhaps the cursive “Pete” is the star’s most adorably dainty tattoo yet.

Take away all the jewels and tattoos it seems that the two share a deep connection and affection for each other.