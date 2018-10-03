Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Assets In New Magazine Cover

Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter is gracing the cover of the new edition of Composure Magazine, and she looks a far cry from the awkward, nerdy girl she plays in the popular comedy series.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share photos of the shoot, including an image of what the cover actually looks like with her on it. In the image, she appears to be wearing a tight black leather bodysuit, with a cut-out down the center of the already low neckline. Over it, she is wearing a maroon (hopefully) faux fur bolero jacket, sneakily peeled back off her one shoulder over which her thick black hair cascades.

A second image on the post also shows her looking sultry in a similar black bodysuit minus the leather panels, this time with a different maroon Givenchy jacket hanging off her one-shoulder, and a more obvious look down her cleavage. Her toned figure is immediately evident under the tight-fitting outfit. Her long dark locks have been tied up in an Ariana Grande-style high ponytail, with the ends hanging forward over her shoulder.

A pop of dark color around her eyes is the only evidence of makeup, with just a nude gloss splashed across her lips.

Winter may only be 20-years-old, but she has been in the spotlight for 16 years already. Having grown up with the cameras on her, she has always been very self-aware, according to Composure. Despite the constant scrutiny, Winter never shies away from controversy, facing up to everything as it comes at her. The actress offered up some advice for Hollywood hopefuls, cautioning others to always “be kind and be humble.”

“Always be professional! Make sure you’re on time and prepared at all times. Also, always be kind and grateful for the all of the blessings you get, perspective really helps in this industry. Focus on what you love about the craft and make sure you are secure in who you are because you are going to have to face a lot of judgment and rejection in this industry. It’s important to fight for what you want.”

Winter also shared with Composure that while she hopes to get some more film roles once Modern Family reaches its end, she also wants to get into producing, with a very selfless goal in mind.

“My ultimate goal is to make enough money to purchase some land and open a dog rescue.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Winter lives with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and the couple’s three dogs, Cash, Casper, and Chloe, who she recently described as “adorable and very sassy.” The actress, despite her young age, is not a party animal, and prefers to spend her downtime relaxing on the couch with her precious pooches and Meaden while watching television.