Donald Trump Appears To Mock The #MeToo Movement And Christine Ford By Saying ‘It’s A Damn Sad Situation’

Donald Trump said when taking on sexual assault claims that 'We better start as a country getting smart, and getting tough'.

With Donald Trump saying today, “It’s a very scary time for young men in America,” you might think that he would be done with his comments about Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault, but just hours later when speaking to a crowd of people in a hall in Mississippi, Trump continued with his comments, which many perceived to be mocking both the #MeToo movement and Christine Blasey Ford.

According to USA Today, Donald Trump appears to find it difficult to believe that Ford cannot recall every incident of the sexual assault that she said she suffered from at the hands of Kavanaugh 36 years ago, even though she distinctly remembers being assaulted by him. While many abuse survivors agree that minor details can easily be forgotten after such a traumatic event, Trump doesn’t believe that such a thing is possible.

Speaking of the recent events that unfolded with Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, Trump explained to the Mississippi crowd that right now is “an important time for our country.” He then went on to note that men like Kavanaugh are currently under serious threat from women across the country and openly lamented the future of boys growing up in the United States, suggesting that in such a dire situation Americans had better wise up and get smart.

“It’s a damn sad situation, okay? And we better start as a country getting smart, and getting tough.”

To prove his point about how movements like #MeToo are harming America, Trump put forward a scenario in which a man is overjoyed to find that he might be hired by General Motors but, after attaining the job, finds that his prospects of a career there have disappeared completely after a woman decides to come forward, saying that she was sexually assaulted by him.

“This is a time when your father, when your husband, when your brother, when your son could do great.”

Donald Trump then suggested the crowd seriously consider the fact that male relatives of theirs could also be put in the same position one day, with a male relative walking home and exclaiming, “Mom, a terrible thing just happened. What do I do, mom?”

Trump then went on to act as though he felt it was blasphemous that Christine Blasey Ford had accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, mocking how she repeatedly said she couldn’t remember certain details about the event, and how Kavanaugh’s future may be destroyed forever because of her decision to speak up.

“I don’t know – over and over. And a man’s life is in tatters.”

While Kavanaugh continues to deny Ford’s allegations, it seems to many that Donald Trump believes him and doesn’t appear to be a big supporter of rape survivors or the #MeToo movement.