Ben Affleck Looks Ripped, Sparks Rumors He Will Return As Batman

There is still no official news about Ben Affleck’s future as Batman after a huge reshuffle has been going on at the top level in the DC Universe, but fans seem to think the actor’s appearance may hint at a return as the Dark Knight.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Affleck has been having a tough time lately. The actor has been in and out of rehab as he battles alcoholism, amid rumors flying about himself, his girlfriend Shauna Sexton, his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

All the while, people have also been speculating who will replace him as Batman in the DC Universe after he seemingly fell off the wagon. He was originally slated to direct the new standalone movie The Batman, before announcing that Matt Reeves would be sitting in the director’s seat instead, per Digital Spy. With the storyline supposedly following a younger Batman, and no confirmation of Affleck’s involvement, the rumor mill has started ticking in overtime.

But when he stepped out in public to meet with the executives at Warner Bros. in Los Angeles, speculation suddenly died down as everyone noticed just how built he is after months of lying low. As Jezebel reported, Affleck seemed to be “walking around with a brand new upper torso balanced on the same lower torso he previously had.”

According to Cosmic Booknews, Affleck was allowed to leave rehab in order to train, and it has clearly paid off for the actor in a big (no pun intended) way. His biceps seemed to be bulging out from the sleeves of his t-shirt, while his pecks put plenty of strain on the front of the shirt.

His appearance and his meeting have fans believing he could well be suiting up as Batman again when the new film starts shooting next year. He was, after all, seen walking with a script in his hand as well, shortly after Reeves was rumored to have turned it in.

An Instagram post last week also seemingly added fuel to the fire of rumors he would be returning.

Back in December, Affleck hinted that he would not stay with the franchise “unless the script was good enough” after he declined the director’s job.

“For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I want to direct a ‘Batman’ movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make [Justice League].”

In the meantime, others are wondering if he doesn’t perhaps have something else lined up in the interim, giving the many months before The Batman is due to start production.