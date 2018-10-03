Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Freaks Out After Seeing Herself On A Billboard In Times Square

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to social media on Tuesday to reveal how proud of herself she is after spotting a billboard with her face on it in New York City.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account this week to post a photo of herself on a billboard for Dune Jewelry, revealing that she couldn’t help but get overly excited about spotting the advertisement in Times Square.

The photo reveals a busy street corner in New York, as Camille’s billboard is front and center, which she says is a lifelong dream she has had since she was a little girl.

“SO THIS HAPPENED AND IM NOT OKAY. IM ACTUALLY GREAT BUT IM JUST FREAKING OUT OF EXCITEMENT. OKKKRRRR @dunejewelry with the MF TIMES SQUARE BILLBOARD. I’m trying to be professional but I just can’t right now!!!! the little girl in me remembers walking in Times Square for the first time and looking up at all the flashing lights and models on the big screens and wondering how they got up there. HERE WE ARE little Camille,” Kostek captioned the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski met when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Camille then left the squad and began modeling, eventually landing herself inside the pages of Sports Illustrated.

The couple went public with their relationship back in 2015 after Camille had already left the team. They seemed like a perfect pair, but hit a rough patch back in 2017, when it was reported that Gronk had moved on from the relationship.

However, not long after the breakup rumors began to swirl, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were spotted back together. They have been by each other’s sides ever since.

However, the model has revealed that it is not always easy to be the significant other of a high-profile professional athlete. The model says that she has always been a private person, and that reading things about herself in the media that she has absolutely no control over has at times been hard for her to do.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that,” the model stated.

Camille Kostek continues to support Rob Gronkowski despite the fact that she’s no longer a Patriots cheerleader, as he likely supports her in all of her endeavors.