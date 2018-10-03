Britney Spears Shows Off Spicy Salsa Dance Moves In New Video On Instagram

Britney Spears fired up the dance floor in a new video posted on her Instagram on Tuesday, as she swerved her hips to a salsa beat. Spears tours are well known for their choreography but she confessed that this was the first time that she had ever tried the popular Latin dance in high heels. You would never guess that based on her moves. Dressed n a white, crop top, red shorts and black heels, Spears, accompanied by her instructor Willie Gomez, looks like a natural salsa dancer and she seems to glide through the sequence.

In the caption, she revealed that Gomez is actually one of her friends and that he treated her “like such a lady” during their session.

The video seemed to delight Spears’ Hispanic following as many of the comments under the Instagram video are in Spanish. But her English speaking fans gave her a lot of love too.

“Yassss queen of salsa!!” one fan wrote while another commented, “Looking happy, looking good… I’m happy for her and that’s all that matters.”

Others pointed out that the song Britney danced to was by Shakira and tagged the Colombian singer in their comments. There were also suggestions that the to musical superstars should collaborate on some music together.

There was even some speculation in the comments that Spears could be working on a new project that will feature Spanish music.

Britney Spears’s “Pieces Of Me” tour ended last month, so she may be taking some time off before she does anything major careerwise.

But when she’s ready to make new music, one of her rumored former rivals is up for a collab. Christina Aguilera sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, last month and said that she would be open to working with Spears.

“When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” Aguilera said. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

When Kimmel suggested that they could still do a song together, the “Genie In A Bottle” singer agreed.

“It’s probably not too late for that,” she said.

There’s no word yet on whether Spears is getting ready to release new music but we do know that she has fans who are ready and waiting for some Latin music from their favorite artist.