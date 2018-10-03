Meghan Markle & Prince Harry More ‘Touchy-Feely’ Than Kate Middleton & Prince William, Royal Photographer Says

It’s been four months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, but their public intimacy doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. What’s more, International Business Times reports that royal photographer Arthur Edwards claims the couple is much more touchy-feely than their counterparts Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Apparently, Edwards has photographed the Princes throughout their lives and is able to pick up on the subtle differences in their relationship behavior.

“I’ve seen several romances in the Royal Family and I’ve never seen a couple more tactile than [Harry and Meghan]… It’s been a joy to see. He was very loved-up and is very much prepared to show it to everybody. They’ve not been married long but it looks like they’re going to last,” Edwards said on Yahoo!‘s The Royal Box.

Besotted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they take romance publichttps://t.co/vzjDeXqwyM pic.twitter.com/tq9IeIo4Pq — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 25, 2017

Edwards’ doesn’t presume that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not as close as their more-recently married counterparts, though. Instead, he claims, Prince William shows his affection for Kate in less publicly noticeable ways.

“He did [look after Kate as much as Harry] but it wasn’t as tactile – they weren’t always holding hands,” the photographer said of William.

Edwards isn’t the only source close to the Royals who has noticed Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s lovey-dovey behavior. Former palace spokesperson Dickie Arbiter agreed with Edwards’ claims in an interview with People, says International Business Times. The couple’s behavior doesn’t seem to surprise Arbiter, who said that Harry has “always been tactile.”

However, former royal butler Grant Harrold came to William’s and Kate’s defense by pointing out that they are very intimate, just not as much in public.

“People say they’re not touchy feely but we’ve all seen pictures of Will and Kate when they hold hands and have hugs,” said Harrold.

Rumors are going around that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may get to have a little more private intimacy during their upcoming October Royal Tour, says Elle. Apparently, unidentified sources have claimed that the couple has three days unaccounted for on their agenda, which could be used for some newlywed R&R time. However, it’s also reported that the Palace’s schedule for the trip lists them in Fiji during the time period in question, making the rumor unlikely. Even so, rumors still fly that the couple may stop at Markle’s Suits co-stars’ Australia home during the journey. Prince Harry also reportedly asked for a break during the tour, like Prince William and Kate enjoyed during their 2014 Royal Tour.