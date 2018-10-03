Kim Kardashian Forbids Kanye West From Taking Kids To Africa After He Admits He’s Off His Meds, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian may be publicly supporting her husband, Kanye West, but it may be a different story behind closed doors.

According to an Oct. 2 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is banning Kanye West from taking their three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, to Africa, where he recently revealed he wanted to travel to work on new music and have his kids in the studio.

In addition to revealing that he wanted to travel to Africa to work on music, Kanye also added that he has gone off of his medication in hopes of clearing his mind.

“Kanye no longer thinks that he has a psychiatric problem and is telling everyone it was the drugs that did that to him,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kim obviously still supports him because she is in love, but there is no way that she would ever let her kids go to Africa with him. Not like this and not ever. Of course Kim is worried that he went off his medication, but he told her that he did it under the supervision of a doctor,” the source added.

In addition, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, is worried about Kanye’s latest meltdown. “It is getting to be way too much for Kris to tolerate. She does not know what to do at this point,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up to her sister, Khloe, about how she had been neglecting her marriage to Kanye West following the birth of their third child, daughter Chicago.

During the show, Kim revealed to Khloe that she and Kanye had gotten into a fight after he asked his wife to quit working on her computer and spend some time with him. She asked him to wait for 10 minutes so she can finish her work, but when their son, Saint, came in and asked to take a bath, Kim closed her laptop and gave him the attention he needed, which upset West.

Kim Kardashian said that they got into another big fight when Kanye West asked his wife to find him a band-aid, and when she did he didn’t like the color of the bandage, complaining that they should have flesh-colored band-aids.

Kim claimed that Kanye told his wife he had “slaved” away around the world making clothes for her, and that the least she could do was get him the right band-aids.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!