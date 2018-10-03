FBI Probe On Kavanaugh May End Tuesday Night

Sources are saying the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh could wrap as early as Tuesday night.

Sources “familiar” with the FBI investigation say that the probe into Brett Kavanaugh’s background could end as early as Tuesday night, NBC reports.

Kavanaugh, Trump’s most recent Supreme Court nominee, has been continuously in the news since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came out against him. She alleges that he sexually assaulted her many years ago, when they were both teenagers.

The FBI has not been returning calls from Ford’s legal team, and she is not named on the list of people being asked to give statements to investigators about Kavanaugh’s past.

Last Friday, Donald Trump gave the FBI one week to complete a background check of Kavanaugh. But now, it looks as though the investigation could finish up a few days early.

As soon as it ends, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has stated that the Senate will vote on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

“After the FBI shares what they found, senators will have the opportunity to vote,” he said Tuesday morning.

Ford’s legal team sent a letter to the FBI Tuesday afternoon, expressing surprise that Ford was not on the list of witnesses scheduled to be interviewed as part of the probe. Her legal counsel has stated that they sent a “series of emails and letters in which we identified witnesses and evidence that would likely assist” the FBI in their investigation.

So far, the FBI has not responded to the messages.

Debbie Ramirez, who has also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, expressed concerns Tuesday afternoon that the FBI is not conducting a “serious investigation.” According to her attorney John Clune, she provided the FBI with more than 20 witnesses who can corroborate her story. Ramirez was interviewed by the FBI on Sunday, reports CNN.

we are not aware of the FBI affirmatively reaching out to any of those witnesses. Though we appreciated the agents who responded on Sunday, we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation. 3/ — John Clune (@CluneEsq) October 2, 2018

Ramirez was the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh. She was a freshman at Yale along with Brett Kavanaugh. According to her story, published in The New Yorker, she attended a dorm room party one night where she participated in a drinking game. Later in the evening, Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in a very graphic way.

“It was kind of a joke,” she said. “And now it’s clear to me it wasn’t a joke.”

On Tuesday, Mitch McConnell said the FBI’s report on Kavanaugh would not be made public. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has stated that the report should be public knowledge.

The Senate Judiciary Committee already voted on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and decided to recommend his confirmation to the Senate in 11-10 vote that went directly down party lines.