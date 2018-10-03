Carrie Underwood Spreads The Message Of Love And Kindness, And Fans Are Admiring Her Even More

It’s true that a few words of kindness can uplift people’s moods and spirits. Whether those words come from a friend, a loved one, a stranger, or someone one looks up to, carefully-chosen, warm words can easily win people’s hearts within a matter of seconds.

This is exactly what happened today when Carrie Underwood’s magical words warmed up the hearts of thousands of her fans as she sent out a message filled with love and kindness.

The country-music star recently appeared in Radio Disney’s Instagram video, in which she told everyone that, “it’s time to stop the hate and spread some love.”

Looking elegant in her simple black shirt, Carrie’s heartwarming smile and uplifting message made her fans’ days as she reminded them of their worth as individuals.

“You are beautiful, you are smart, you are awesome. And you never have to change for anybody.”

“You have the voice and you have the power. We are so much stronger when we come together. It’s your choice, so choose to be inspired. Choose to be accepting. Be strong. Be brave. Be awesome. Be daring. Be kind. Choose kindness,” she ended the message in her beautiful, compassion-filled voice.

In the background of the video, Carrie’s new single “Love Wins“ could be heard. The uplifting song, which is based on the themes of love and hope, added more power to the message.

Fans were absolutely moved by the message and the video got more than 148,900 views and around 27,000 likes within two hours.

“If this [the message] doesn’t make you love Carrie Underwood, I don’t know what else will,” one fan enthused.

Another fan commented, “I hope there comes a day when all humans become more humane. Where politics, money or race stop dividing ppl #ChooseKindness.”

Last month, Billboard declared the American Idol winner the first-ever country artist to have four No. 1 albums at the top of the all-genre charts, breaking the record over artists like Taylor Swift, Faith Hill and Linda Ronstadt, per CNN.

However, the journey hasn’t been easy for her. Per a post by the Inquisitr, Carrie revealed in an interview that she had had a year full of ups and downs because of various reasons, and also said that she wasn’t comfortable going public with her personal life. However, she said of the new album, Cry Pretty, that it is full of “really personal songs.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The artist also opened up about her struggles with pregnancy and expressed that she has been heartbroken because of three miscarriages that she experienced within two years, per the Independent.

In June this year, she also won Radio Disney’s ‘Hero Award’ which is awarded to artists for their charitable efforts, per One Country. In 2009, Carrie founded the C.A.T.S. (Checotah Animal, Town, and School) Foundation as a means of giving back to her community, which shows that the 35-year-old artist is not only about words, but is a genuinely kind human.