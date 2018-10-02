‘DWTS’ Week 2, Tuesday Night Spoilers: At Least One Pair Heads Home And One Athlete Seems Especially At Risk

Another new episode of Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday night on ABC and there’s an elimination on the way. So far, ABC is detailing that one couple will be sent packing, but there has been some speculation swirling around that there may be a double elimination on the way. What’s known about Tuesday’s show and who seems most at risk for ending their DWTS journey in Week 2?

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, this one is a Las Vegas-themed evening and former Dancing with the Stars winner Donny Osmond will be singing during Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev’s quickstep. Unlike Tuesday night in Week 1, it is believed that all 12 pairs will dance during Tuesday’s show, but it’s going to be a jam-packed show with other special segments incorporated as well.

ABC teases that all of the pairs will be dancing to some of the most iconic songs from Las Vegas. Troupe member Hayley Erbert will be incorporated into Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones’ performance, she revealed via Instagram. Many of the pairs are putting together showstopping components and viewers have a lot to look forward to with this DWTS episode.

There was a three-way tie for first place Monday night, with celebrities Tinashe, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Milo Manheim all receiving 26 points. Alexis Ren had 25 points, with Evanna Lynch and DeMarcus Ware tying with 24 a piece. John Schneider fell into the middle of the pack with 23 points and Mary Lou Retton came right behind him with 22 points.

The bottom section of the leaderboard contained Nancy McKeon, with 21 points, Bobby, with 20, Danelle with 18 points and unfortunately, Bachelor in Paradise hunk “Grocery Store Joe” ended up in the bottom spot again with 17 points. Is Joe headed home Tuesday night?

According to the speculation and number-crunching at PureDWTS, it seems likely that Joe and partner Jenna Johnson will be safe again thanks to the votes from the dedicated Bachelor franchise viewers. Given the scores doled out Monday, Joe doesn’t need many votes to beat Danelle and it seems likely he’ll pull it off. Umstead has a lot of Dancing with the Stars viewers rooting her on, so her elimination isn’t a done deal by any means. However, she does have the odds stacked against her.

It seems almost guaranteed that DeMarcus, Evanna, Milo, Tinashe, and Juan Pablo are safe this week and it looks likely that Alexis Ren and John Schneider can probably start looking ahead to next week too. Bobby might have reason to worry some, but DWTS fans seem to be getting a kick out of him. Mary Lou Retton and Nancy McKeon could also be in a risky zone, but the popularity of Nancy’s partner Val Chmerkovskiy may pull them through Week 2.

From the looks of things, Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev look the most likely to be eliminated Tuesday night. If this is a double elimination as has been rumored, PureDWTS thinks Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are probably the other pair facing the boot. However, there are second dances to be performed Tuesday and it’s too early in Season 27 to have too solid a feel on how the viewers are voting.

So far, Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars is shaping up to be a great one. There’s a fantastic mix of celebrities on the cast and everybody is bringing something fun to the dance floor. Will Danelle and Mary Lou manage to stick around and could there be a shocking DWTS elimination in Week 2? The answers will come as the next episode airs on ABC and fans are anxious to see what happens.