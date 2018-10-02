Kourtney Kardashian Calls Sister Kim Kardashian Her ‘First Best Friend’ In Cute Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian hit the studio in L.A. this week to film some scenes for Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The sisters posed for cameras as they also filmed their confessional interviews for the reality series.

Kourtney Kardashian posted three photos of herself with Kim Kardashian on Instagram Tuesday night. Kourt, who is the oldest sibling in the famous family, was wearing a black tube top that showed off her ample cleavage. She wore her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Meanwhile, Kim donned a pink, long-sleeved turtle neck top, as she pouted her lips in the first photo. She wore her long hair parted down the middle like her older sister, and styled in loose waves.

In the photos the sisters look at the TV camera while Kim makes faces and Kourtney smiles. Kim also gives some wicked side eye in one of the snapshots. In the caption of the photos, Kourt reveals that Kim was her first best friend, hinting that because she was her first sibling, she is the one that she learned to lean on first.

However, as many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian don’t always get along. During the current season, the two sisters have been fighting off and on about an array of topics, such as their family Christmas photos, work ethic, and parenting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kourtney and Kim may have mended fences. Last month, the sisters were spotted out with their mutual friend, Larsa Pippen, as they took in a Beyonce and Jay Z concert in Hollywood.

Kim wore an all-pink ensemble that included a low cut tank top, and a darker shade of pink for her pants. She also carried a white handbag, and wore her dark hair in her usual, long wavy hairstyle.

Kourtney wore all black as she rocked a crop top paired with spandex shorts and heels with a black blazer over the ensemble. Meanwhile, Larsa rocked a pair of daisy dukes, a tank top, and a denim jacket. He also carried a black leather bag.

The girls night out marked just one of many that Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated since ending her near two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima back in August. She is now currently linked to model and Black-ish star Luka Sabbat.

Fans can see more of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian when KUWTK airs Sunday nights on E!